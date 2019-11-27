Osome Raises US $ 3 Million to Operate in Hong Kong and the UK

Singapore-based FinTech startup Osome has raised $ 3 Million in Series B financing Phystech Venture and AdFirst join the round; With the investors’ support, Osome is ready to enter new markets

Osome has secured $3 million of financing in a round led by Target Global

Osome aims to expand its business and enter global positions with the UK and Hong Kong

Osome became 500's Global Launch partner - venture capital firm on a mission to discover and back the world's most talented entrepreneurs

London, November 10, 2019 — Osome, a Singapore-based FinTech SaaS company for entrepreneurs, announced today it had raised $ 3 million in a funding round led by Target Global. Target Global is an international Berlin-based investment firm that invests in fast-growing online platforms and has funded of key European startups.



Back in December 2018, Osome attracted development investments. Now, entering the world's most advanced markets has become the company's priority.



Osome is a revolutionary online platform helping entrepreneurs with legal compliance. Osome lets owners of small and medium enterprises offload the paperwork burden to a reliable partner. The cloud-based service aims to save customers from the reporting ordeal and takes care of preparing the documentation, tracking deadlines and submitting the necessary returns. In addition to accounting, Osome handles taxation, submission of reports, verification of documents and tracking of all deadlines. The company can also be put in charge of the payroll documentation of the clients' employees.



The advanced artificial intelligence technologies allow the company to automate many business processes, letting the human agents provide the client with answers to their inquiries around the clock. Automation also helps to fill out forms, store, and organise documents eliminating the human error risk.



For the clients to use the secretarial services as well as accounting, taxation, and payroll, Osome provides a mobile application available on desktop and mobile devices. Osome customers can sign and send documents and receive reports anytime, anywhere.



According to Viktor Lysenko, CEO and founder of Osome, it was the supportive clients recommending Osome to their partners and friends all over the world that became a determinant when deciding to expand to Hong Kong and the UK. The investors and partners who recognised the young company's potential made going global possible.



According to Olga Shihantsova, Associate at Target Global, Osome deals with the biggest problem of all entrepreneurs and business owners — the paperwork, accounting and tax issues that can now be transferred to the company's virtual assistant. Olga notes that investors have already seen Osome's outstanding growth in Singapore. Olga also expresses confidence that the service will be in demand internationally.