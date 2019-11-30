Welcome to the 17th International Conference “BLACK SEA GRAIN-2020”: April 22-23, 2020

UkrAgroConsult is glad to announce the start of registration for the 17th International Conference ‘BLACK SEA GRAIN-2020’ which will be held on April 22-23, 2020 in InterContinental hotel, Kyiv, Ukraine.

‘Black Sea Grain’ Conference is a recognized marketplace and a major annual meeting point for the top agribusiness community. It is a large communication platform, providing 2 days of exclusive agri market insights from leading industry experts, coverage of the global macroeconomic and regional trends, long term forecasts on commodities market, effective networking and face to face contacts with 700+ delegates.



Located in the heart of the Black Sea region, the conference annually brings together 700+ agribusiness professionals from more than 400 companies and 50+ countries worldwide, serving to adjust business strategies and promote international trade.



Conference participants are represented by international producers and crushers of grains and oilseeds, agri holdings, traders, banks and investment funds, shipping, brokerage, insurance, surveying, law and consulting companies etc.



CONFERENCE AGENDA WILL FOCUS ON THE FOLLOWING:



• Era of 2020s: global transformation and uncertainty of commodity markets

• Black Sea grains and the global new rules of 20s

• Black Sea region: key players, their competition, expansion to the target markets

• Future ‘demand shapers’ in agribusiness. Case Study: Sellers’ and Buyers’ Strategies and Answers

• Big talk on Ukraine: land market, logistics, investments. Unchanged mantra? New mantra?

• Case Study. Farmers’ Margins, their evolution under new land market legislation

• South America, China, USA: what’s next at the agri giants arena?

• Global financial outlook. Many uncertainties are ahead?





AMONG CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:

- Sergey Feofilov - Director General, UkrAgroConsult, Ukraine

- Pedro Dejneka - Partner, MD Commodities

- Gunhan Ulusoy - Chairman of the Board, Ulusoy Flour Mills, Turkey

- Elizaveta Malyshko - Grain market expert, UkrAgroConsult, Ukraine

- Erik Nayman - Managing Partner, Capital Times, Ukraine

- Dmytro Furda – Chief trader at NIBULON, Ukraine

- Yulia Garkavenko - Oilseed Market Expert, Ukragroconsult, Ukraine

- Nikolay Gorbachev - President, Ukrainian Grain Association

- Dmitry Rylko - Director, Ikar, Russia

REGISTRATION https://www.ukragroconsult.com/en/conference/bsg2020?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=bsg&utm_content=20pr1en



For additional information please contact the Organizer:

UkrAgroConsult

Email: conference@ukragroconsult.org

Tel.: +38 044 364 55 85

