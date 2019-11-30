Valley InterCommunity Council Feeds More Than 300,000 Meals to Seniors

The Valley InterCommunity Council celebrates Giving Tuesday with a big ask--$10,000 to help feed hundreds of thousands of seniors in need across the San Fernando Valley--joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, spurring the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 3 and throughout the year.



Rudy, 103, found fellowship and purpose after coming into the VIC Pacoima Center for lunch. “He came for lunch one day and never left,” said Center Director Pat Austin. “That was 25 years ago!” Rudy glows from the benefits of a good meal, socializing with others and even becoming a volunteer. He claims he’s never had a lonely day since coming to the Center, nor been hungry. The Pacoima Center has kept him healthy. Rudy will turn 104 in April 2020.



Every year the Valley InterCommunity Council feeds over 300,000 meals to low-income seniors at four multipurpose senior centers and 16 nutrition sites. The 55-year-old nonprofit’s programming helps combat the growing epidemic of hunger among seniors while also helping to prevent social isolation and loneliness.



Giving Tuesday offers a unique opportunity to raise funding for clients like Rudy, who rely on meal services, transportation and other programming to survive. This year VIC is seeking $10,000 to continue to provide crucial meals to low-income seniors including the homebound.



Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.



San Fernando Valley residents demonstrate generosity in many ways on Giving Tuesday. Whether it’s serving nutritious hot meals to seniors; delivering meals directly or volunteering time at one of the Valley InterCommunity Council’s multipurpose centers, every act of generosity counts.



Giving Tuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world, and gets 14.2 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved.



Those who are interested in joining Valley InterCommunity Council’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit VIC-LA.org and make a tax deductible donation.



About Valley InterCommunity Council:

Formerly known as VIC-Valley Interfaith Council, now VIC-Valley InterCommunity Council is a well established nonprofit organization serving the San Fernando Valley since 1964. Working with the City of Los Angeles as well as other partners and stakeholders, we provide critical social services such as nutritious hot meals and health and wellness activities designed to raise older adults’ quality of life and overall wellbeing. Our four multipurpose senior centers located across the San Fernando Valley serve diverse communities, with a focus on low- to moderate-income seniors, the frail and elderly, and those temporarily disabled or chronically ill.



