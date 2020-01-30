Burial Insurance For Baby Boomers In Indiana

Total Insurance Solutions Now Offers Burial Insurance Solutions To Baby Boomers In Indiana

We're happy to announce that effective immediately, Total Insurance Solutions is providing final expense insurance policy solutions to baby boomers throughout Indiana.



Final expense insurance is a type of life insurance that is designed to protect and provide peace of mind to the policyholder and their loved ones. These policies cover funeral costs as well as medical expenses that can be incurred during the end of life care. While a traditional life insurance policy is purchased early in life in most cases, burial insurance is a solution that can provide solutions to older people and those who want to ensure that no heavy costs are left behind.



Baby Boomers Final Expense

By the time the final baby boomers in the country turn 65 – in 2030 – they will make up more than 20% of the total population in the country. That large population segment applies to Indiana as well, and baby boomers make up just under one-fourth of the total population of Indiana, with more than 1.5 million living within the state’s borders. Baby boomers can give themselves peace of mind thanks to Total Insurance Solutions' burial insurance options. Boomers will be able to choose between a simplified issue plan and the guaranteed issue plan, depending on their specific needs.



Today, baby boomers are planning retirement and their lives after retirement. That includes finding a great new place to live, and many are flocking to Indiana cities including:

• Indianapolis

• Evansville

• Lafayette

• Terre Haute

• Gary



Indiana baby boomers often carry larger amounts of debt into their retirement years, with the average amount being $30,000 or more. But thanks to Total Insurance Solutions, resources and options are available to help manage end of life expenses and give one’s self peace of mind.



Heavy Financial Burdens

Funeral costs are climbing. Already, since 2006 the cost of a funeral has increased by 20% - and the price continues to rise each year. Average funeral costs at the moment are between $7,000 and $12,000. Most funeral costs are impacted by numerous variables including:

• Hearse rental

• Funeral home usage fees

• Service car or van costs

• Casket purchase

• Monument purchase

• Embalming

• Service fees

• And more



Many families are completely unaware of how expensive a funeral and end of life care costs can be, and find themselves facing heavy bills when they should be mourning. Instead of grieving, they’re left with large amounts of stress as they try to figure out how to pay for final expenses. That’s where a burial insurance plan can help and can take away the stress of this financial burden.



As Total Insurance Solutions expands in 2020, baby boomers and their loved ones in Indiana will be able to contact agents in their city and find the final expense insurance policy that is right for them



About Total Insurance Solutions

At Total Insurance Solutions, the goal is to give clients total peace of mind by providing final expense insurance solutions. Indiana residents can purchase a policy and rest easy knowing that they’re not leaving a burden behind for their loved ones.



