Slagle, Hall and Grabner to Lead BankFinancial Equipment Finance Expansion

BankFinancial, NA, a leader in the Corporate Leasing market, has hired two new industry veterans to head its Equipment Finance Division due to its recent expansion into middle market and small business lessees’ segments. Its newest team members, Marci Slagle and Stephanie Hall further strengthen the bank’s proven product offering in corporate leasing and enable the creation of a three-dimensional presence in the leasing market.

[ClickPress, Fri Feb 14 2020] BankFinancial NA announced today the expansion of BankFinancial Equipment Finance’s capabilities to include leasing to governmental, middle market and small business lessees. BankFinancial Equipment Finance will continue to provide corporate leasing, lending, deposit and treasury management services to independent equipment lessors and software resellers.



Marci Slagle, CLFP has joined to lead BankFinancial Equipment Finance as President. She is a Certified Lease Finance Professional (CLFP) with over 20 years’ experience in the commercial leasing industry. Slagle joins from 36th Street where she served as Vice President of Originations. She is a current member of the Equipment Finance and Lease Association Women’s Council and Membership Committee and also serves as the Chair for the upcoming National Equipment Lease and Finance Summit and is a Past President of the CLFP Foundation.



“BankFinancial already has a strong reputation in the corporate leasing segment of the market. As we add the middle market and small business capabilities, BankFinancial Equipment Finance now has a three-dimensional presence in the leasing market. With the ability to provide bridge, warehouse and retained lease and residual equity credit facilities to the entire market, BankFinancial can now provide virtually every lease, loan and deposit product and service needed by independent equipment leasing companies,” Slagle said. “I am tremendously excited to lead this organization — especially our highly experienced team — into its very bright future.”



Stephanie Hall, CLFP has joined as Executive Vice President of BankFinancial Equipment Finance. She is a Certified Lease Finance Professional (CLFP) with over 14 years’ experience specializing in small-ticket leasing. Hall joined from Black River Business Capital where she was Executive Vice President. She is an active member and past President/Chairman of the National Equipment Finance Association. She currently sits on the board of the Chris Walker Education Fund, is an industry thought leader published in Newsline magazine and has been an active member and educational speaker for both the NEFA and the American Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (formerly NAELB).



Robert Grabner, MBA, who has been with BankFinancial for nearly two decades, was appointed Executive Vice President of BankFinancial Equipment Finance. His experience includes 28 years in banking and corporate equipment finance while originating over $1 billion in leasing transactions. His roles have included senior-level positions in credit, originations and syndication.



“I am thrilled to be part of the BankFinancial Equipment Finance team. Being backed by a bank that understands the intricacies of the equipment finance industry and is committed to the third-party channel has us poised for success.” said Hall. “With Marci Slagle as division president, Robert Grabner leading the corporate group and the addition of my small-ticket team, we have an experienced powerhouse of an executive team and an immensely diverse and competitive product offering for lessors and third-party originators.”



“I strive to think outside of the box when structuring deals with an appreciation for accelerated sales and closing cycles to fulfill both external and internal expectations. I believe success is achieving results not only for the Bank, but for our customers,” said Grabner. “Our exclusive focus is to help the independent equipment lessor build long-term value for their business and their customers.”



“The expansion of BankFinancial Equipment Finance to the government, middle market and small-ticket segments is essential to our dedication to comprehensively serve independent equipment lessors and software resellers. Our mission is to be focused, flexible, and fast in meeting the needs of our customers, and we strive to be all things to the best people in our industry. Our entire organization is ready to support Marci, Stephanie and Robert as they lead BankFinancial Equipment Finance,” said Morgan Gasior, Chief Executive Officer of BankFinancial NA.



About BankFinancial, NA



BankFinancial, NA is a national banking association providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois and to selected commercial loan, lease and deposit customers on a regional or national basis. BankFinancial NA is a subsidiary of BankFinancial Corporation. BankFinancial Corporation's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN. Additional information may be found at the company's website, www.bankfinancial.com.

