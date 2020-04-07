Break Free Worldwide 2020 Championship

[ClickPress, Tue Apr 07 2020] Break Free Worldwide LLC is a global organization promoting peace, love, unity, and having fun through arts-education, community engagement, and leader empowerment. The current Headquarter with its 3 Houston schools and Kansas City franchise school, teaches break-dancing, DJ, and graffiti art to over 500 students. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Break Free effectively managed to create an interactive, online course curriculum with their current student body. The iBreakFree Experience has its students focused, inspired, and motivated while at home with live-stream sessions with their instructors, and graded assignments relating to their art-form. This week we are expanding the “iBreakFree Experience” to a multi continents level initiative through the Break Free Worldwide 2020 Championship.



The Worldwide 2020 Breaking Championship spans all over the globe, grouping the competition in 4 major regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa East. Passionate and professional B-Boy & B-Girls athletes from all over the world will have a shot at the $35,000 in cash prizes, receiving applications from each region via a video-submission to register and ultimately select 512 competitors to enter the live battles. Taking into consideration the unprecedented times, the 6-day live broadcast will be free for viewers worldwide, and will include storytelling elements along with the action-packed, live-stream broadcast. A portion of the proceeds raised from the event will go towards Autism Awareness, while creating a special-needs dance class for Houston area youth with Autism.



The theme for the Worldwide Championship is “Create Your Escape in SOULidarity”. The impact achieved through this event will effectively unite the global dance community, beginning April 21,2020 at 8 AM CST, when the first round of the Championship goes live.



At our virtual staff meeting, the Founder, Moises Rivas and the Chairman, Ionel Nechiti have shared their beliefs in support of this unique event, obtaining full support from our high level influencers that expands BreakFree’s presence into all global regions, empowering the General Manager, Jeremy Peña to move full speed ahead with the countdown of the worldwide event, building up the emotions to announce the final winner live on April 26, 2020.



The Break Free Worldwide 2020 Championship is inviting everyone to enroll as a competitor, sponsor, student or as a viewer in solidarity at www.breakfreeworldwide.com to subscribe and contribute your story on our social media platform from Facebook / Instagram /Twitter @breakfreeworldwide and/or @breakfreehouston using #iBreakFree, #iBreakFreeBattle, #BreakFreeWorldwide, #CreateYourEscape, #Soulidarity, #Worldwide2020Championship , and watch our YouTube channel @ Break Free Worldwide.



