Adil Rashid helping the elderly and vulnerable amid Covid-19

Bradford-born cricketing hero Adil Rashid has joined the Volunteering Interfaith Programme(VIP) to help elderly and vulnberable people in self-isolation across Bradford District amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

[ClickPress, Mon Apr 20 2020] Bradford-born cricketing hero Adil Rashid has joined the Volunteering Interfaith Programme (VIP) team to help elderly and vulnerable people in self-isolation across Bradford District amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.



Rashid is an English cricketer who plays for Yorkshire and England as a leg spinner and he was part of the England squad that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup.



He will join faith leaders, business persons and professionals from the district’s diverse communities to deliver food packs, do shopping and provide telephone support to the elderly and most vulnerable people in the district.



Faith leaders from the city’s diverse faith groups have signed up to the VIP run by the Strengthening Faith Institutions (SFI) programme in partnership with Age UK Bradford District to help elderly and vulnerable people in self-isolation amidst the Covid-19 pandemic across all communities.



SFI is a national government-backed charity that supports places of worship with their policies around governance, finance, safeguarding, integration and community cohesion. Age UK Bradford District is part of the UK’s leading charity network working with and for older people.



The VIP works with Age UK Bradford District to help to offer wellbeing support, friendly phone chats, food collection/delivery and supporting people to get home from hospital to relieve pressure on the NHS.



The VIP also aim to improve relations between people of different faiths and communities by working with people from across communities and helping those in need, particularly during difficult times.



Adil Rashid, Yorkshire and England cricketer, said:



“This programme is a great opportunity for me to help and support the elderly and most vulnerable people in the district. I will be spending my time going out and delivering food packs to those people who are unable to get out of their homes due to this pandemic. This is a great initiative which demonstrates that everyone is working together regardless of their religion, colour or nationality’.



Javed Bashir, facilitator of VIP, said:

“Adil is a great role model for Bradford and the Muslim community, it is great that Adil has joined the VIP team and that he will be going out to those people who are unable to come out of their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The VIP programme highlights the goodness of human nature as different faith communities are coming together to help Age UK to support the most vulnerable in the district. I am pleased that Adil had joined this initiative to help those who need our help. He will send a very positive message to the world that Bradford is a great place’.



Mark Rounding, Chief Executive of Age UK Bradford District, said:

‘’We are delighted that Adil has joined the VIP team and will be part of this vital inter-faith initiative working with communities from across Bradford and Keighley to meet the challenges we are all facing in these unprecedented times. Day in day out we are working with isolated, lonely older people who are frightened, worried and anxious about their families, about their health needs and about day to day basics such as food and essential supplies.”



“Age UK Bradford District is focussing on providing information, advice, wellbeing support and friendly phone chats as well as delivering essential food and wellbeing packs and this new partnership will enable us all to reach out to even more older people who are some of the most vulnerable and isolated members of our communities.’’



MEDIA INSTRUCTIONS:



• Photo and interview opportunity with Adil Rashid, the Age UK Bradford District and VIP team from 2pm until 3pm on Wednesday 22 April



• Adil will be delivering some food parcels and having conversations with the elderly and isolated people he visits



• Location: Age UK Bradford District, 75 Wrose Road, Shipley, BD18 1HX



