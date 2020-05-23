Skills Training Group Opens a New Ferroli Centre of Excellence

Skills Training Group's new Ferroli Centre of Excellence provides new job opportunities to learners from Glasgow looking to change career and become a gas safe engineer.

Skills Training Group, Scotland's leading gas & electrical training group, have recently opened a Ferroli Centre of Excellence based in Glasgow.



The new facility allows Ferroli to showcase their range of high quality and efficient boilers and deliver manufacturer’s training for their installers.



Gerry Lanagan, Divisional Manager for Scotland & Ireland at Ferroli was instrumental in securing the partnership. He said, ‘We are delighted to be able to support our accredited installers by working with Skills Training Group to create a state-of-the-art training facility. The centre allows us to display our latest products to all of the students undertaking their training.’



Skills Training Group’s new Ferroli centre of excellence will open on 15th June 2020 and will offer courses aimed at both new entrants into the industry and qualified gas engineers looking to renew or upskill their current qualifications.



You can become a Ferroli Accredited installer which provides a host of benefits for installing Ferroli boilers. If you’d like more information on how you can become a Ferroli Accredited Installer, click here.



About Skills Training Group:

Skills Training Group offer a range of plumbing, electrical, gas engineering & first aid courses at both their Glasgow & Dalgety Bay facilities. The most popular courses are their Gas Managed Learning Programme which trains beginners to become fully qualified gas engineers in 25 weeks, their 18th edition courses for electricians and their ACS renewal courses for qualified gas engineers.



Their courses are accredited by leading certification bodies, such as LCL Awards & OFTEC and they were recently awarded the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award.



Learners can also be assured of high-quality training, thanks to Skills Training Group’s Buy with Confidence accreditation, which means they are fully vetted and approved by Trading Standards.



You can find out more about Skills Training Group’s range of plumbing and gas engineering courses by visiting their website https://www.skillstg.co.uk/category/new-entrant-gas-engineer-courses/

